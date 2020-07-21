All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3175 ARIANNA LN.

3175 Arianna Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3175 Arianna Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
3175 ARIANNA LN. Available 02/26/20 Beautiful Detached 3BR/2.5BA Home In Thousand Oaks - Detached home within the gated community of Verdigris. Light and bright spacious home featuring high ceilings and an open floor plan concept. Separate tub and shower in master bath, walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The kitchen is appointed with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances that include: dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave.

Additional features include a laundry room upstairs (washer and dryer included), fenced in spacious rear yard perfect for entertaining (landscaper included), air conditioning and 2 car attached garage.

Enjoy the community pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, and tennis courts. Close proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Final security deposit is based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

(RLNE5423640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3175 ARIANNA LN. have any available units?
3175 ARIANNA LN. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3175 ARIANNA LN. have?
Some of 3175 ARIANNA LN.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3175 ARIANNA LN. currently offering any rent specials?
3175 ARIANNA LN. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3175 ARIANNA LN. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3175 ARIANNA LN. is pet friendly.
Does 3175 ARIANNA LN. offer parking?
Yes, 3175 ARIANNA LN. offers parking.
Does 3175 ARIANNA LN. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3175 ARIANNA LN. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3175 ARIANNA LN. have a pool?
Yes, 3175 ARIANNA LN. has a pool.
Does 3175 ARIANNA LN. have accessible units?
No, 3175 ARIANNA LN. does not have accessible units.
Does 3175 ARIANNA LN. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3175 ARIANNA LN. has units with dishwashers.
