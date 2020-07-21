Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

3175 ARIANNA LN. Available 02/26/20 Beautiful Detached 3BR/2.5BA Home In Thousand Oaks - Detached home within the gated community of Verdigris. Light and bright spacious home featuring high ceilings and an open floor plan concept. Separate tub and shower in master bath, walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The kitchen is appointed with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances that include: dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave.



Additional features include a laundry room upstairs (washer and dryer included), fenced in spacious rear yard perfect for entertaining (landscaper included), air conditioning and 2 car attached garage.



Enjoy the community pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, and tennis courts. Close proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Final security deposit is based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



