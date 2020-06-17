3146 Foxtail Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs. The remodeled kitchen includes island, sub-zero refrigerator, granite counter tops, newer appliances, and ample cabinetry. The kitchen opens to a cozy family room with fireplace and stunning mountain views! The spacious master suite is light and bright with large windows allowing for gorgeous treetop views. Wonderful master bathroom with spacious soaking tub, double sinks and a walk-in cedar lined closet. The secondary bedrooms are also spacious. The home amenities include central vacuum, water purification system, community pool and play area. The charming backyard has built-in barbeque, stone patio and exquisite views! For showings contact Catherine Diliberti 805.217.2462