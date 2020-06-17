All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3146 Foxtail Court
3146 Foxtail Court

3146 Foxtail Court
Location

3146 Foxtail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1929 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs. The remodeled kitchen includes island, sub-zero refrigerator, granite counter tops, newer appliances, and ample cabinetry. The kitchen opens to a cozy family room with fireplace and stunning mountain views! The spacious master suite is light and bright with large windows allowing for gorgeous treetop views. Wonderful master bathroom with spacious soaking tub, double sinks and a walk-in cedar lined closet. The secondary bedrooms are also spacious. The home amenities include central vacuum, water purification system, community pool and play area. The charming backyard has built-in barbeque, stone patio and exquisite views! For showings contact Catherine Diliberti 805.217.2462

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 Foxtail Court have any available units?
3146 Foxtail Court has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3146 Foxtail Court have?
Some of 3146 Foxtail Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3146 Foxtail Court currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Foxtail Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Foxtail Court pet-friendly?
No, 3146 Foxtail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3146 Foxtail Court offer parking?
Yes, 3146 Foxtail Court does offer parking.
Does 3146 Foxtail Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3146 Foxtail Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Foxtail Court have a pool?
Yes, 3146 Foxtail Court has a pool.
Does 3146 Foxtail Court have accessible units?
No, 3146 Foxtail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Foxtail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3146 Foxtail Court has units with dishwashers.
