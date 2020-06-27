3142 Rikkard Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 Lang Ranch
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Spacious & charming approx. 2832 square foot executive home available immediately! Inviting foyer leads to the light & bright living and dining rooms wi/vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen w/ granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Open to the cozy family room with fireplace and sliding door out to the very private and lush backyard. One bedroom downstairs & a full sized bathroom. Up the curved staircase you will find the sprawling master suite w/ fireplace & a unique enclosed balcony. Down the long hallway to the other generous sized bedrooms is a spacious area w/built in shelves that can be used as a library or study and a secondary bathroom with dual sinks. There is an indoor laundry room & a 3 car garage with built in work bench. Award winning Lang Ranch Elementary school. (tenant to verify with school district. A great house!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3142 Rikkard Drive have any available units?
3142 Rikkard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.