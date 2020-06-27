3142 Rikkard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious & charming approx. 2832 square foot executive home available immediately! Inviting foyer leads to the light & bright living and dining rooms wi/vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen w/ granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Open to the cozy family room with fireplace and sliding door out to the very private and lush backyard. One bedroom downstairs & a full sized bathroom. Up the curved staircase you will find the sprawling master suite w/ fireplace & a unique enclosed balcony. Down the long hallway to the other generous sized bedrooms is a spacious area w/built in shelves that can be used as a library or study and a secondary bathroom with dual sinks. There is an indoor laundry room & a 3 car garage with built in work bench. Award winning Lang Ranch Elementary school. (tenant to verify with school district. A great house!