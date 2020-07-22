3111 E. Hillcrest Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bdrm 2 story townhouse - Property Id: 166964
Bright, spacious and modern townhome. 2 story. New hardwood floors, new appliances, new quartz countertops, central a/c, secure 2 car in unit parking, jacuzzi tub. All new luxury baths with custom tile. Extremely large and airy bedrooms with cathedral high ceilings and brand new carpet. Very quiet family community with sparkling pool, spa, and bbq/picnic area. Enjoy breakfast in your spacious and bright private outdoor patio. Terrific neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Gateway to prestigious NorthRanch neighborhood. Live in one of the best school districts in California. Truly pride of ownership. Small dogs and cats ok with pet security deposit.
