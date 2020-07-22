All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

3111 E. Hillcrest Drive

3111 East Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3111 East Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bdrm 2 story townhouse - Property Id: 166964

Bright, spacious and modern townhome. 2 story. New hardwood floors, new appliances, new quartz countertops, central a/c, secure 2 car in unit parking, jacuzzi tub. All new luxury baths with custom tile. Extremely large and airy bedrooms with cathedral high ceilings and brand new carpet. Very quiet family community with sparkling pool, spa, and bbq/picnic area. Enjoy breakfast in your spacious and bright private outdoor patio. Terrific neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Gateway to prestigious NorthRanch neighborhood. Live in one of the best school districts in California. Truly pride of ownership. Small dogs and cats ok with pet security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166964p
Property Id 166964

(RLNE5218508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive have any available units?
3111 E. Hillcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive have?
Some of 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3111 E. Hillcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 E. Hillcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
