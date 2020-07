Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

This 4 bedroom and 3 bath home is the heart of Newbury Park with one bedroom and full bath downstairs. It is light and bright with high ceilings with open floor plan and feels like single family home. Large patio off the dinning and living rooms which is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Community pool, 2 lighted tennis courts and peaceful greenbelt. Walking distance to shopping, schools, park, gym, hiking and biking trails. Two-year lease is preferred.