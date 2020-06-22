All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 308 Via Brava.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
308 Via Brava
Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:44 AM

308 Via Brava

308 via Brava · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

308 via Brava, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Call 818-489-5160 for showings.Excellent opportunity to secure a fabulous home in the heart of Dos Vientos. Easily the least expensive single family home available in DV, (at the time of the listing), this home will not last. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, and a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, this home offers many opportunities. The home offers upgraded flooring, and cabinets, granite counters in the kitchen, a 3 car garage, and a nicely landscaped back yard with a large grassy area, built in BBQ, and sitting area with views of the local foothills! All within close proximity to the Dos Vientos Community Park, Village Trader Market, and Sycamore Canyon School, this is the perfect place to call home.Landlord is willing to provide ONE of the following options for the potential tenant if a lease is secured for one year at $4400 per month.6 months of free maid service, OR a new refrigerator, OR a washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Via Brava have any available units?
308 Via Brava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Via Brava have?
Some of 308 Via Brava's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Via Brava currently offering any rent specials?
308 Via Brava isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Via Brava pet-friendly?
No, 308 Via Brava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 308 Via Brava offer parking?
Yes, 308 Via Brava does offer parking.
Does 308 Via Brava have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Via Brava offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Via Brava have a pool?
No, 308 Via Brava does not have a pool.
Does 308 Via Brava have accessible units?
No, 308 Via Brava does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Via Brava have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Via Brava has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons