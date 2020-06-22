308 Via Brava

Amenities

Call 818-489-5160 for showings.Excellent opportunity to secure a fabulous home in the heart of Dos Vientos. Easily the least expensive single family home available in DV, (at the time of the listing), this home will not last. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, and a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, this home offers many opportunities. The home offers upgraded flooring, and cabinets, granite counters in the kitchen, a 3 car garage, and a nicely landscaped back yard with a large grassy area, built in BBQ, and sitting area with views of the local foothills! All within close proximity to the Dos Vientos Community Park, Village Trader Market, and Sycamore Canyon School, this is the perfect place to call home.Landlord is willing to provide ONE of the following options for the potential tenant if a lease is secured for one year at $4400 per month.6 months of free maid service, OR a new refrigerator, OR a washer and dryer.