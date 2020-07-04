3074 Lodgewood St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2 story 4 bed, 2 bath home with yard - Beautiful 4 bedrooms+2 bathrooms pet friendly home tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in Newbury Park, featuring laminate flooring throughout. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath conveniently situated downstairs. This freshly upgraded home boasts a light and bright floor plan with an open kitchen complete with quartz countertops, loads of storage space in the beautiful cherry wood kitchen cabinets, a wet bar and family room which leads to the back yard with several, mature, fruit-bearing trees, including a variety of citrus fruit, figs, apples, and more. Gardening service is included. There is also a 2 car driveway and 3 car garage with lots of storage space, RV parking, storage shed and a separate indoor laundry room. Refrigerator is included without warranty. Central heating and A/C. This ideal family home is situated near award winning schools, parks, recreation and shopping. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.



(RLNE5709219)