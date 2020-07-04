All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 3074 Lodgewood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
3074 Lodgewood St
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

3074 Lodgewood St

3074 Lodgewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3074 Lodgewood Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 story 4 bed, 2 bath home with yard - Beautiful 4 bedrooms+2 bathrooms pet friendly home tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in Newbury Park, featuring laminate flooring throughout. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath conveniently situated downstairs. This freshly upgraded home boasts a light and bright floor plan with an open kitchen complete with quartz countertops, loads of storage space in the beautiful cherry wood kitchen cabinets, a wet bar and family room which leads to the back yard with several, mature, fruit-bearing trees, including a variety of citrus fruit, figs, apples, and more. Gardening service is included. There is also a 2 car driveway and 3 car garage with lots of storage space, RV parking, storage shed and a separate indoor laundry room. Refrigerator is included without warranty. Central heating and A/C. This ideal family home is situated near award winning schools, parks, recreation and shopping. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

(RLNE5709219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3074 Lodgewood St have any available units?
3074 Lodgewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3074 Lodgewood St have?
Some of 3074 Lodgewood St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3074 Lodgewood St currently offering any rent specials?
3074 Lodgewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3074 Lodgewood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3074 Lodgewood St is pet friendly.
Does 3074 Lodgewood St offer parking?
Yes, 3074 Lodgewood St offers parking.
Does 3074 Lodgewood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3074 Lodgewood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3074 Lodgewood St have a pool?
No, 3074 Lodgewood St does not have a pool.
Does 3074 Lodgewood St have accessible units?
No, 3074 Lodgewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 3074 Lodgewood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3074 Lodgewood St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons