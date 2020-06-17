All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3025 Blazing Star Drive
3025 Blazing Star Drive

3025 Blazing Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Blazing Star Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful, light and bright 4 bed, 3 bath home in the very desirable gated community of Eagleridge and within close proximity to top rated Blue Ribbon Lang Ranch Element and Los Cerritos Middle schools, shops, parks and restaurants. Step into a spacious living room with wood flooring, high ceilings, dining area and an open kitchen with an oversized island & multiple cabinets for storage. The cozy fireplace in the living area overlooks the entertainers backyard complete with drought tolerant landscaping, portable BBQ grill and a canopy. Walk upstairs to a spacious master with a walk in closet, master bath and 3 other good size rooms. The house has wood flooring, wooden shutters and ceiling fans in all rooms. The community pool, spa, playground are an added bonus to make this a perfect home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Blazing Star Drive have any available units?
3025 Blazing Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Blazing Star Drive have?
Some of 3025 Blazing Star Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Blazing Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Blazing Star Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Blazing Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Blazing Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3025 Blazing Star Drive offer parking?
No, 3025 Blazing Star Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3025 Blazing Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Blazing Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Blazing Star Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3025 Blazing Star Drive has a pool.
Does 3025 Blazing Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 3025 Blazing Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Blazing Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 Blazing Star Drive has units with dishwashers.
