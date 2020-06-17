3025 Blazing Star Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful, light and bright 4 bed, 3 bath home in the very desirable gated community of Eagleridge and within close proximity to top rated Blue Ribbon Lang Ranch Element and Los Cerritos Middle schools, shops, parks and restaurants. Step into a spacious living room with wood flooring, high ceilings, dining area and an open kitchen with an oversized island & multiple cabinets for storage. The cozy fireplace in the living area overlooks the entertainers backyard complete with drought tolerant landscaping, portable BBQ grill and a canopy. Walk upstairs to a spacious master with a walk in closet, master bath and 3 other good size rooms. The house has wood flooring, wooden shutters and ceiling fans in all rooms. The community pool, spa, playground are an added bonus to make this a perfect home.