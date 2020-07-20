30 Fallbrook Ave

Amenities

UNFURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT; $900/month PLUS shared utilities. The room will be available January 12, 2020. Move in is first month and security deposit equal to 1st month's rent. Home is a large 4,000sqft, recently remodeled and loaded with many amenities including wood and tile flooring, central heat and AC throughout, Cable and Hi-Speed Internet. The home is quiet and peaceful, kept very clean, and tidy at all times. Enjoy full house privileges while being centrally located and close to shopping, CSU Channel Islands, Amgen, NP High School and many other places, etc.



I am looking for a quiet, reliable, clean, hardworking, respectable student or professional, ideally for a minimum of 1 year or longer. Month-to-month lease preferred. No drama, no smoking, no pets, no heavy drinking or drugs tolerated. Tenant must go to a job or school full time. No working from home. Prefer non-smokers. No couples.



Available for showings by appointment only. Please respond and tell me about yourself, schedule, job and or going to school and how long you think you might need the room!



Thanks for your time. I look forward to speaking with you. Rick 805-908-5722; please call for more information.