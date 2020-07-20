All apartments in Thousand Oaks
30 Fallbrook Ave
Last updated January 16 2020 at 8:08 AM

30 Fallbrook Ave

30 Fallbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30 Fallbrook Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
UNFURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT; $900/month PLUS shared utilities. The room will be available January 12, 2020. Move in is first month and security deposit equal to 1st month's rent. Home is a large 4,000sqft, recently remodeled and loaded with many amenities including wood and tile flooring, central heat and AC throughout, Cable and Hi-Speed Internet. The home is quiet and peaceful, kept very clean, and tidy at all times. Enjoy full house privileges while being centrally located and close to shopping, CSU Channel Islands, Amgen, NP High School and many other places, etc.

I am looking for a quiet, reliable, clean, hardworking, respectable student or professional, ideally for a minimum of 1 year or longer. Month-to-month lease preferred. No drama, no smoking, no pets, no heavy drinking or drugs tolerated. Tenant must go to a job or school full time. No working from home. Prefer non-smokers. No couples.

Available for showings by appointment only. Please respond and tell me about yourself, schedule, job and or going to school and how long you think you might need the room!

Thanks for your time. I look forward to speaking with you. Rick 805-908-5722; please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Fallbrook Ave have any available units?
30 Fallbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 30 Fallbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
30 Fallbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Fallbrook Ave pet-friendly?
No, 30 Fallbrook Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 30 Fallbrook Ave offer parking?
No, 30 Fallbrook Ave does not offer parking.
Does 30 Fallbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Fallbrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Fallbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 30 Fallbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 30 Fallbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 30 Fallbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Fallbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Fallbrook Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Fallbrook Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30 Fallbrook Ave has units with air conditioning.
