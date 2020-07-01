2904 Capella Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located on a cul-de-sac, within the gated Verdigris community - Located on a cul-de-sac, within the gated Verdigris community,this lovely 2-story home features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths,open floor plan, living room with vaulted ceilings & dining area with recessed lighting. Kitchen has light cabinetry with lots of cabinet space, white tiled counter tops, white appliances & overlooks a warm & cozy fireplace with custom built-ins. All bedrooms are located upstairs including the separate laundry room. Master bedroom features high ceilings, master bath has separate shower & tub plus a walk-in closet! Dual paned windows throughout,2in wood mini blinds, closet organizers & a security system! Backyard has patio with beautiful colorful plants & a large grassy area with automatic sprinklers in front & back,two car attached direct access garage with roll up garage door.



