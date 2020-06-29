All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:06 PM

290 Virgo Court

290 Virgo Court · No Longer Available
Location

290 Virgo Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home with one bedroom and bath downstairs, This home has volume ceilings in the living room, gorgeous formal dining room, spacious kitchen with walk-in pantry that opens to the large family room with fireplace. The owner has the downstairs bedroom set up as an office but it has the closet and door so it can easily become a downstairs bedroom. There is a laundry room, and three car garage, The stunning yard backs to open space for complete privacy, Upstairs is the master suite with walk-in closet and spacious Jack n Jill bedrooms and bath. This home is ready to go .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Virgo Court have any available units?
290 Virgo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 Virgo Court have?
Some of 290 Virgo Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Virgo Court currently offering any rent specials?
290 Virgo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Virgo Court pet-friendly?
No, 290 Virgo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 290 Virgo Court offer parking?
Yes, 290 Virgo Court offers parking.
Does 290 Virgo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Virgo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Virgo Court have a pool?
No, 290 Virgo Court does not have a pool.
Does 290 Virgo Court have accessible units?
No, 290 Virgo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Virgo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 Virgo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
