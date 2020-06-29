290 Virgo Court

Amenities

Absolutely stunning 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home with one bedroom and bath downstairs, This home has volume ceilings in the living room, gorgeous formal dining room, spacious kitchen with walk-in pantry that opens to the large family room with fireplace. The owner has the downstairs bedroom set up as an office but it has the closet and door so it can easily become a downstairs bedroom. There is a laundry room, and three car garage, The stunning yard backs to open space for complete privacy, Upstairs is the master suite with walk-in closet and spacious Jack n Jill bedrooms and bath. This home is ready to go .