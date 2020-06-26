2778 Delpha Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded Braemar home that's light & bright + open floor plan, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. 3000 sq ft with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Such pride of ownership from the moment you arrive! Soaring ceilings, beautiful layout, open concept floorpan. Features a remodeled kitchen with custom granite counters, creamy white cabinets, island, stainless appliances, & recessed lighting. The kitchen opens to a family room with a cozy fireplace and sizeable wet bar. Downstairs bedroom and full bath. Living-room features soaring ceilings, hardwood floors and built in Entertainment center with surround sound, all this plus a fireplace! Crown molding, upgraded baseboards, neutral designer carpets and paint plus newer A/C, and exterior paint. 3 fireplaces total including one in the master bedroom, Vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Inviting rear yard with cover patio and grassy area. Upslope provides raised planter beds for your garden if you choose. 2 car attached garage, washer and dryer included. Views from the top as well!