Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

2778 Delpha Court

Location

2778 Delpha Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded Braemar home that's light & bright + open floor plan, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. 3000 sq ft with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Such pride of ownership from the moment you arrive! Soaring ceilings, beautiful layout, open concept floorpan. Features a remodeled kitchen with custom granite counters, creamy white cabinets, island, stainless appliances, & recessed lighting. The kitchen opens to a family room with a cozy fireplace and sizeable wet bar. Downstairs bedroom and full bath. Living-room features soaring ceilings, hardwood floors and built in Entertainment center with surround sound, all this plus a fireplace! Crown molding, upgraded baseboards, neutral designer carpets and paint plus newer A/C, and exterior paint. 3 fireplaces total including one in the master bedroom, Vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Inviting rear yard with cover patio and grassy area. Upslope provides raised planter beds for your garden if you choose. 2 car attached garage, washer and dryer included. Views from the top as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2778 Delpha Court have any available units?
2778 Delpha Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2778 Delpha Court have?
Some of 2778 Delpha Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2778 Delpha Court currently offering any rent specials?
2778 Delpha Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2778 Delpha Court pet-friendly?
No, 2778 Delpha Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2778 Delpha Court offer parking?
Yes, 2778 Delpha Court offers parking.
Does 2778 Delpha Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2778 Delpha Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2778 Delpha Court have a pool?
No, 2778 Delpha Court does not have a pool.
Does 2778 Delpha Court have accessible units?
No, 2778 Delpha Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2778 Delpha Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2778 Delpha Court has units with dishwashers.
