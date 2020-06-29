All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:51 AM

2461 Whitechapel Place

2461 Whitechapel Place · No Longer Available
Location

2461 Whitechapel Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained and updated single family residence located in the highly sought after community of Lang Ranch in East Thousand Oaks. This home has recently been updated with a contemporary gorgeous kitchen, with new appliances and beautiful backsplash, crown moulding, wood flooring and trendy decorator interior paint. The home is a very spacious 4 BR + 3 Baths, formal living room and dining room + family room with fireplace. Master suite has a large walk-in closet with built-ins, and the master bathroom is remodeled and has a separate tub and shower. Plantation shutters in some rooms. There is a three car- attached garage and laundry room is downstairs. The backyard is private and perfect for entertaining. Close to top rated schools, hiking, recreation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. This top rated community in Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is also just a short drive to local beach communities. Available for 1 year and immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2461 Whitechapel Place have any available units?
2461 Whitechapel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2461 Whitechapel Place have?
Some of 2461 Whitechapel Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2461 Whitechapel Place currently offering any rent specials?
2461 Whitechapel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2461 Whitechapel Place pet-friendly?
No, 2461 Whitechapel Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2461 Whitechapel Place offer parking?
Yes, 2461 Whitechapel Place offers parking.
Does 2461 Whitechapel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2461 Whitechapel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2461 Whitechapel Place have a pool?
No, 2461 Whitechapel Place does not have a pool.
Does 2461 Whitechapel Place have accessible units?
No, 2461 Whitechapel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2461 Whitechapel Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2461 Whitechapel Place does not have units with dishwashers.

