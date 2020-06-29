2461 Whitechapel Place

Amenities

Beautifully maintained and updated single family residence located in the highly sought after community of Lang Ranch in East Thousand Oaks. This home has recently been updated with a contemporary gorgeous kitchen, with new appliances and beautiful backsplash, crown moulding, wood flooring and trendy decorator interior paint. The home is a very spacious 4 BR + 3 Baths, formal living room and dining room + family room with fireplace. Master suite has a large walk-in closet with built-ins, and the master bathroom is remodeled and has a separate tub and shower. Plantation shutters in some rooms. There is a three car- attached garage and laundry room is downstairs. The backyard is private and perfect for entertaining. Close to top rated schools, hiking, recreation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. This top rated community in Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is also just a short drive to local beach communities. Available for 1 year and immediate occupancy.