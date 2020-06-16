2440 Gillingham Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Spectacular Panoramic Mountain Views! Lovely 4 bed/3 bath, 2322 sq. ft. well maintained home w/many upgrades. One bedroom & full bath downstairs. Located in charming cul-de-sac in the sought-after Lang Ranch Meadow Wood development. Close to the acclaimed Lang Ranch Elementary School. This home offers an open floor plan w/plenty of recessed lighting & spacious living areas. Kitchen features include; recently re-glazed cabinetry w/pull outs & under cabinet lighting, granite counter tops, center island w/Bamboo counter top, mosaic styled tiled backsplash, SS finished appliances & a reverse osmosis water system. Nice kitchen eating area w/sliding doors that lead to fabulous low maintenance back yard. Other features include tile & hardwood flooring & newer carpeting & newer paint throughout. Ceiling fans, cozy fireplace in family room w/built in shelving. Enjoy lower Energy Costs w/Paid for Solar Panels. Exquisite views from master bedroom & large walk in closet. Backyard offersbuilt in BBQ, large concrete patio w/pergola & 2 raised herb garden areas. Wonderful opportunity to live in this delightful community close to shopping, award winning schools and more.