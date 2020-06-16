All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated November 13 2019

2440 Gillingham Circle

2440 Gillingham Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2440 Gillingham Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spectacular Panoramic Mountain Views! Lovely 4 bed/3 bath, 2322 sq. ft. well maintained home w/many upgrades. One bedroom & full bath downstairs. Located in charming cul-de-sac in the sought-after Lang Ranch Meadow Wood development. Close to the acclaimed Lang Ranch Elementary School. This home offers an open floor plan w/plenty of recessed lighting & spacious living areas. Kitchen features include; recently re-glazed cabinetry w/pull outs & under cabinet lighting, granite counter tops, center island w/Bamboo counter top, mosaic styled tiled backsplash, SS finished appliances & a reverse osmosis water system. Nice kitchen eating area w/sliding doors that lead to fabulous low maintenance back yard. Other features include tile & hardwood flooring & newer carpeting & newer paint throughout. Ceiling fans, cozy fireplace in family room w/built in shelving. Enjoy lower Energy Costs w/Paid for Solar Panels. Exquisite views from master bedroom & large walk in closet. Backyard offersbuilt in BBQ, large concrete patio w/pergola & 2 raised herb garden areas. Wonderful opportunity to live in this delightful community close to shopping, award winning schools and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Gillingham Circle have any available units?
2440 Gillingham Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 Gillingham Circle have?
Some of 2440 Gillingham Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Gillingham Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Gillingham Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Gillingham Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2440 Gillingham Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2440 Gillingham Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Gillingham Circle offers parking.
Does 2440 Gillingham Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2440 Gillingham Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Gillingham Circle have a pool?
No, 2440 Gillingham Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Gillingham Circle have accessible units?
No, 2440 Gillingham Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Gillingham Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Gillingham Circle has units with dishwashers.
