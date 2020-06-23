All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2280 Laurelwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2280 Laurelwood Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2280 Laurelwood Dr

2280 Laurelwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Lang Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2280 Laurelwood Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
A Lovely French Country home with a mature landscape that sets off a cream exterior and modern-traditional lighting. The style continues inside with crown molding, hand-scraped wood floors and tasteful lighting throughout. The kitchen has abundant storage, white countertops, a Viking 5-burner cooktop and stainless steel appliances. Open to the family room, the layout is perfect for kids to do homework while you start dinner. Then snuggle around the distressed-brick fireplace with a theater-style movie. The space is pre-wired with 4-speaker surround sound and the easy installation of your widescreen. There's room for a crowd with an eat-in kitchen, a casually elegant dining room with a dual-sided fireplace, and a peninsula between the kitchen and family room. Sliders give you indoor/outdoor lifestyle with views of the pool, spa, and skyline. Outside, the resort-like vibe abounds with tropical landscaping, outdoor speakers, a tasteful waterfall and custom lighting. At the end of the day, the master suite awaits with an enormous closet and lovely ensuite with double vanity, shower and soaking tub. Two more bedrooms round out this home - a rare find in a desirable community close to shopping, dining, hiking, and distinguished Lang Ranch Elementary School.

(RLNE4666969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 Laurelwood Dr have any available units?
2280 Laurelwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2280 Laurelwood Dr have?
Some of 2280 Laurelwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 Laurelwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Laurelwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 Laurelwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2280 Laurelwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2280 Laurelwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2280 Laurelwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 2280 Laurelwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2280 Laurelwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 Laurelwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2280 Laurelwood Dr has a pool.
Does 2280 Laurelwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2280 Laurelwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 Laurelwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2280 Laurelwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons