2280 Laurelwood Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access media room pet friendly

A Lovely French Country home with a mature landscape that sets off a cream exterior and modern-traditional lighting. The style continues inside with crown molding, hand-scraped wood floors and tasteful lighting throughout. The kitchen has abundant storage, white countertops, a Viking 5-burner cooktop and stainless steel appliances. Open to the family room, the layout is perfect for kids to do homework while you start dinner. Then snuggle around the distressed-brick fireplace with a theater-style movie. The space is pre-wired with 4-speaker surround sound and the easy installation of your widescreen. There's room for a crowd with an eat-in kitchen, a casually elegant dining room with a dual-sided fireplace, and a peninsula between the kitchen and family room. Sliders give you indoor/outdoor lifestyle with views of the pool, spa, and skyline. Outside, the resort-like vibe abounds with tropical landscaping, outdoor speakers, a tasteful waterfall and custom lighting. At the end of the day, the master suite awaits with an enormous closet and lovely ensuite with double vanity, shower and soaking tub. Two more bedrooms round out this home - a rare find in a desirable community close to shopping, dining, hiking, and distinguished Lang Ranch Elementary School.



