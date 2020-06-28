All apartments in Thousand Oaks
224 Oakleaf Drive
224 Oakleaf Drive

224 Oak Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

224 Oak Leaf Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Great end of cul de sac location. This unit has great mountain views. Largest 1 bedroom model with spacious living room & dining area. Living room has fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Roomy master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. Large bathroom area has a closet with a stackable washer & dryer that are included. Shows light & bright. Great quiet location. Community pool & spa and many other association amenities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Oakleaf Drive have any available units?
224 Oakleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Oakleaf Drive have?
Some of 224 Oakleaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Oakleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 Oakleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Oakleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 224 Oakleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 224 Oakleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 224 Oakleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 224 Oakleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 Oakleaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Oakleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 224 Oakleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 224 Oakleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 224 Oakleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Oakleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Oakleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
