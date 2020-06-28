224 Oak Leaf Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Central Thousand Oaks
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Great end of cul de sac location. This unit has great mountain views. Largest 1 bedroom model with spacious living room & dining area. Living room has fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Roomy master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. Large bathroom area has a closet with a stackable washer & dryer that are included. Shows light & bright. Great quiet location. Community pool & spa and many other association amenities are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 Oakleaf Drive have any available units?
