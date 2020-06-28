224 Oakleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Great end of cul de sac location. This unit has great mountain views. Largest 1 bedroom model with spacious living room & dining area. Living room has fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Roomy master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. Large bathroom area has a closet with a stackable washer & dryer that are included. Shows light & bright. Great quiet location. Community pool & spa and many other association amenities are included.