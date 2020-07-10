2044 Harrier Court

Amenities

This immaculate 2100 SF, 3 bed/2 bath single story, is the picture of elegance & grace. From the moment you step in, the spacious formal living & dining rooms w/bay windows, invite you to entertain. The chef\'s kitchen, replete w/a large food preparation island, has tons of counter space & storage. Features incl. dbl 30 in. ovens, built-in GE microwave & DW, 4 burner cooktop, recessed & under cabinet lighting raised panel white cabinets. The great room is highlighted by a gorgeous built-in entertainment cabinet beside a stunning fireplace mantel. The hallways have art niches, linens & are 4 feet wide! The rooms are large & airy, while the master is flooded with natural light due to the wall of glass, 9\' ceilings & the multitude of windows. The home sits on an oversized, end of cul de sac lot, w/curved driveway. The rear yard is large & the BBQ /bar are perfect for sunny afternoons of outdoor cooking. 24 hour guard-gated & part of the Blue Ribbon NPHS sphere of influence. Call Tim Directly 805.427.3008