Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

2044 Harrier Court

2044 Harrier Court · No Longer Available
Location

2044 Harrier Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
oven
This immaculate 2100 SF, 3 bed/2 bath single story, is the picture of elegance & grace. From the moment you step in, the spacious formal living & dining rooms w/bay windows, invite you to entertain. The chef\'s kitchen, replete w/a large food preparation island, has tons of counter space & storage. Features incl. dbl 30 in. ovens, built-in GE microwave & DW, 4 burner cooktop, recessed & under cabinet lighting raised panel white cabinets. The great room is highlighted by a gorgeous built-in entertainment cabinet beside a stunning fireplace mantel. The hallways have art niches, linens & are 4 feet wide! The rooms are large & airy, while the master is flooded with natural light due to the wall of glass, 9\' ceilings & the multitude of windows. The home sits on an oversized, end of cul de sac lot, w/curved driveway. The rear yard is large & the BBQ /bar are perfect for sunny afternoons of outdoor cooking. 24 hour guard-gated & part of the Blue Ribbon NPHS sphere of influence. Call Tim Directly 805.427.3008

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 Harrier Court have any available units?
2044 Harrier Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 Harrier Court have?
Some of 2044 Harrier Court's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 Harrier Court currently offering any rent specials?
2044 Harrier Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 Harrier Court pet-friendly?
No, 2044 Harrier Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2044 Harrier Court offer parking?
No, 2044 Harrier Court does not offer parking.
Does 2044 Harrier Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 Harrier Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 Harrier Court have a pool?
No, 2044 Harrier Court does not have a pool.
Does 2044 Harrier Court have accessible units?
No, 2044 Harrier Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 Harrier Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2044 Harrier Court has units with dishwashers.

