2034 SAPRA

T. OAKS - 4 BDRM HOUSE - WITH POOL - RENT; $3500.00 PER MONTH + UTILITIES



SECLUDED HOME WITH POOL, LOCATED IN A LOVELY THOUSAND OAKS NEIGHBORHOOD. IDEAL FAMILY HOME, SITUATED ON A FLAG LOT, IN A DESIRABLE SCHOOL DISTRICT, SITUATED ON A FLAG LOT:

REMINDER; NO PETS ALLOWED



FOR APPOINTMENT EMAIL: kieling@live.com OR leave a message, 805-495-0863; (Application, Credit Check, and Security Deposit required. All tenants over 18 require an application and credit check, $35.00 )



HOME FEATURES:

4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS

2 CAR GARAGE

EXTRA PARKING AREA

BALCONY

RUSTIC FIREPLACE

NEW CARPET/ PAINT

NEW KITCHEN SINK

NEWER DISHWASHER/FRIDGE

UPDATED BATHROOM COUNTERS AND SINKS

BUILT IN SHELVING

POOL/ SPA/ FIRE PIT/ PATIO

POOL SERVICE INCLUDED



TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES AND YARD MAINTENANCE SERVICE

HOOKUP READY FOR WASHER & DRYER



No Pets Allowed



