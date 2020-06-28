2004 Birchdale Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Super charming upgraded one story townhome in the highly desirable Woodlands tract in Thousand Oaks. You will love the light and bright open, single story floorplan that this home has to offer. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with over 1100 sq. ft. Two patios with stamped concrete. Spacious kitchen that includes a Kenmore refrigerator and gas stove/range, dishwasher and microwave and tons of storage. Eat-n area in kitchen plus a more formal dining room as well. Living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilingsthroughout, wood-like floors, decorative molding, canned lighting. Large master has slider that leads to tranquil patio, walk-in closet and custom double sink vanity. Community includes Pool, Spa & Tennis Courts! Close to schools, shopping and lots of recreational activities. THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED INCLUDING SMALL APPLIANCES, ETC. Please call Agent, Pamela Landon for more information or to view (805) 341-7603