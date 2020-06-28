All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2004 Birchdale Court
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

2004 Birchdale Court

2004 Birchdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Birchdale Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Super charming upgraded one story townhome in the highly desirable Woodlands tract in Thousand Oaks. You will love the light and bright open, single story floorplan that this home has to offer. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with over 1100 sq. ft. Two patios with stamped concrete. Spacious kitchen that includes a Kenmore refrigerator and gas stove/range, dishwasher and microwave and tons of storage. Eat-n area in kitchen plus a more formal dining room as well. Living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilingsthroughout, wood-like floors, decorative molding, canned lighting. Large master has slider that leads to tranquil patio, walk-in closet and custom double sink vanity. Community includes Pool, Spa & Tennis Courts! Close to schools, shopping and lots of recreational activities. THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED INCLUDING SMALL APPLIANCES, ETC. Please call Agent, Pamela Landon for more information or to view (805) 341-7603

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Birchdale Court have any available units?
2004 Birchdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Birchdale Court have?
Some of 2004 Birchdale Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Birchdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Birchdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Birchdale Court pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Birchdale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2004 Birchdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Birchdale Court offers parking.
Does 2004 Birchdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 Birchdale Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Birchdale Court have a pool?
Yes, 2004 Birchdale Court has a pool.
Does 2004 Birchdale Court have accessible units?
No, 2004 Birchdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Birchdale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Birchdale Court has units with dishwashers.
