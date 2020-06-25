All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1996 Willow Tree Court

Location

1996 Willow Tree Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located on a quiet Cul-de-sac in a great Thousand Oaks neighborhood. Open and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings and one bedroom and full bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Three additional bedrooms, two full baths and a loft ideal for an office or 5th bedroom located upstairs. Master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, slider to spacious balcony and updated attached bathroom. Expansive remodeled kitchen with center island offers stainless steel appliances, an abundance of storage and bonus pantry with convenient organizers/lazy Susan. Additional features include new carpet and fresh interior paint, dual paned windows, cozy fireplace, and indoor laundry room. Spacious rear and side yard with wrap around brick-trimmed patio and garden areas. Located walking distance to neighborhood park and close to shopping, schools and freeways/transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 Willow Tree Court have any available units?
1996 Willow Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1996 Willow Tree Court have?
Some of 1996 Willow Tree Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1996 Willow Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
1996 Willow Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 Willow Tree Court pet-friendly?
No, 1996 Willow Tree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1996 Willow Tree Court offer parking?
Yes, 1996 Willow Tree Court offers parking.
Does 1996 Willow Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1996 Willow Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 Willow Tree Court have a pool?
No, 1996 Willow Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 1996 Willow Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 1996 Willow Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 Willow Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1996 Willow Tree Court has units with dishwashers.
