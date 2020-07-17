All apartments in Thousand Oaks
191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles

191 East Avenida De Los Arboles · No Longer Available
Location

191 East Avenida De Los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1 bedroom home in Thousand Oaks, with your own yard! - Beautiful 1 bedroom + 1 bathroom guest house. This guest house has been completely renovated with newer flooring, fresh paint, new granite counters, newer cabinets, and appliances. You get the complete privacy of your own fenced backyard and private entrance. Please email us to schedule a showing. CT@SummitPropertyManagement.net. Great credit a MUST. Must complete our online application at SummitPropertyMangement.com and upload ALL required documentation. Any application submitted without all required documents will not be reviewed. Submit for pet authorization. No cats allowed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1987415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles have any available units?
191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles currently offering any rent specials?
191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles is pet friendly.
Does 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles offer parking?
No, 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles does not offer parking.
Does 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles have a pool?
No, 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles does not have a pool.
Does 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles have accessible units?
No, 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles does not have accessible units.
Does 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 E. Avenida De Los Arboles does not have units with air conditioning.
