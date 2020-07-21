All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

1817 Aleppo Court

1817 Aleppo Court · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Aleppo Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful end unit with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the popular Las Flores Villas. The home features newly installed wood flooring downstairs, new lighting, new double-pane windows new appliances and new carpet upstairs. It also has a large gated front patio and two spacious bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Convenient laundry area upstairs with stackable washer/dryer. Direct access to one car garage and an assigned parking space. Community pool, spa and tennis court. Convenient location within walking distance to Los Cerritos Middle School, shopping and parks. A great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Aleppo Court have any available units?
1817 Aleppo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Aleppo Court have?
Some of 1817 Aleppo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Aleppo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Aleppo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Aleppo Court pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Aleppo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1817 Aleppo Court offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Aleppo Court offers parking.
Does 1817 Aleppo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 Aleppo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Aleppo Court have a pool?
Yes, 1817 Aleppo Court has a pool.
Does 1817 Aleppo Court have accessible units?
No, 1817 Aleppo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Aleppo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Aleppo Court has units with dishwashers.
