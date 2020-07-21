1817 Aleppo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful end unit with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the popular Las Flores Villas. The home features newly installed wood flooring downstairs, new lighting, new double-pane windows new appliances and new carpet upstairs. It also has a large gated front patio and two spacious bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Convenient laundry area upstairs with stackable washer/dryer. Direct access to one car garage and an assigned parking space. Community pool, spa and tennis court. Convenient location within walking distance to Los Cerritos Middle School, shopping and parks. A great place to call home!