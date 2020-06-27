1815 Aleppo Court

Amenities

Wonderful one story three bedroom end unit condo in quiet neighborhood. This unit has been totally upgraded! Kitchen has new tile floors, new appliances, (including refrigerator) newly painted cabinets, new quartz countertop, new ceiling lighting, sink & garbage disposal! New ceiling fan In nook. New paint and flooring throughout. New retrofit windows and window blinds. Master bath shower newly tiled. New front door will be painted per HOA schedule. New closet doors in two secondary bedrooms. Fireplace in living room is decorative only. One car garage and one dedicated parking space. Guest parking nearby. Close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, Thousand Oaks library and dog park. Award winning Conejo Valley school district and easy access to the 23 freeway. Available immediately. A Must See!