Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

1815 Aleppo Court

1815 Aleppo Court · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Aleppo Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Wonderful one story three bedroom end unit condo in quiet neighborhood. This unit has been totally upgraded! Kitchen has new tile floors, new appliances, (including refrigerator) newly painted cabinets, new quartz countertop, new ceiling lighting, sink & garbage disposal! New ceiling fan In nook. New paint and flooring throughout. New retrofit windows and window blinds. Master bath shower newly tiled. New front door will be painted per HOA schedule. New closet doors in two secondary bedrooms. Fireplace in living room is decorative only. One car garage and one dedicated parking space. Guest parking nearby. Close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, Thousand Oaks library and dog park. Award winning Conejo Valley school district and easy access to the 23 freeway. Available immediately. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Aleppo Court have any available units?
1815 Aleppo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Aleppo Court have?
Some of 1815 Aleppo Court's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Aleppo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Aleppo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Aleppo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Aleppo Court is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Aleppo Court offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Aleppo Court offers parking.
Does 1815 Aleppo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Aleppo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Aleppo Court have a pool?
Yes, 1815 Aleppo Court has a pool.
Does 1815 Aleppo Court have accessible units?
No, 1815 Aleppo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Aleppo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Aleppo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
