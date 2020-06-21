1773 Royal Saint George Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Highly sought after Golf Course view Garden home in North Ranch!!!Expanded and beautifully remodeled and freshly painted!!!Light and bright with open floor plan!!!Formal entry leads to a large living room with fireplace and a good size dining room with gorgeous view of Golf Course and a large deck to relax in!!!Remodeled kitchen with eat in breakfast area!!!Large master bedroom with remodeled bathroom and a walk in closet!!!Nice balcony of the master bedroom with view!!!Two other good size bedrooms share a full bathroom!!!Two car garage and inside laundry room make this house a perfect place to call home!!!