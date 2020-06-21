All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1773 Royal Saint George Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

1773 Royal Saint George Drive

1773 Royal Saint George Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1773 Royal Saint George Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Highly sought after Golf Course view Garden home in North Ranch!!!Expanded and beautifully remodeled and freshly painted!!!Light and bright with open floor plan!!!Formal entry leads to a large living room with fireplace and a good size dining room with gorgeous view of Golf Course and a large deck to relax in!!!Remodeled kitchen with eat in breakfast area!!!Large master bedroom with remodeled bathroom and a walk in closet!!!Nice balcony of the master bedroom with view!!!Two other good size bedrooms share a full bathroom!!!Two car garage and inside laundry room make this house a perfect place to call home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1773 Royal Saint George Drive have any available units?
1773 Royal Saint George Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1773 Royal Saint George Drive have?
Some of 1773 Royal Saint George Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1773 Royal Saint George Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1773 Royal Saint George Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 Royal Saint George Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1773 Royal Saint George Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1773 Royal Saint George Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1773 Royal Saint George Drive offers parking.
Does 1773 Royal Saint George Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1773 Royal Saint George Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 Royal Saint George Drive have a pool?
No, 1773 Royal Saint George Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1773 Royal Saint George Drive have accessible units?
No, 1773 Royal Saint George Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 Royal Saint George Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1773 Royal Saint George Drive has units with dishwashers.
