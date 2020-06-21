1773 Royal Saint George Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 North Ranch
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Highly sought after Golf Course view Garden home in North Ranch!!!Expanded and beautifully remodeled and freshly painted!!!Light and bright with open floor plan!!!Formal entry leads to a large living room with fireplace and a good size dining room with gorgeous view of Golf Course and a large deck to relax in!!!Remodeled kitchen with eat in breakfast area!!!Large master bedroom with remodeled bathroom and a walk in closet!!!Nice balcony of the master bedroom with view!!!Two other good size bedrooms share a full bathroom!!!Two car garage and inside laundry room make this house a perfect place to call home!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
