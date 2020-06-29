1504 Folkestone Terrace

Amenities
Welcome to this upgraded Southshore Hills pool home! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, appliances and granite counters. Downstairs bedroom with upgraded bath; large dining room overlooking the inviting pool; living room; and family room with fireplace. Gorgeous master suite with views, fireplace and upgraded bathroom complete with dual vanity and large walk-in shower. Don't miss the bedroom with built-in storage and desk - great for a guest bedroom, office, crafting room. Gorgeous backyard with pool and spa. Wood flooring throughout downstairs, 3-car garage with attic storage; putting green; welcoming front courtyard and so much more! May be rented furnished or unfurnished.