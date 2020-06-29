All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

1504 Folkestone Terrace

1504 Folkstone Terrace Road · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Folkstone Terrace Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this upgraded Southshore Hills pool home! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, appliances and granite counters. Downstairs bedroom with upgraded bath; large dining room overlooking the inviting pool; living room; and family room with fireplace. Gorgeous master suite with views, fireplace and upgraded bathroom complete with dual vanity and large walk-in shower. Don't miss the bedroom with built-in storage and desk - great for a guest bedroom, office, crafting room. Gorgeous backyard with pool and spa. Wood flooring throughout downstairs, 3-car garage with attic storage; putting green; welcoming front courtyard and so much more! May be rented furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Folkestone Terrace have any available units?
1504 Folkestone Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Folkestone Terrace have?
Some of 1504 Folkestone Terrace's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Folkestone Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Folkestone Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Folkestone Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Folkestone Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1504 Folkestone Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Folkestone Terrace offers parking.
Does 1504 Folkestone Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Folkestone Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Folkestone Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1504 Folkestone Terrace has a pool.
Does 1504 Folkestone Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1504 Folkestone Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Folkestone Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Folkestone Terrace has units with dishwashers.
