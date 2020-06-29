1504 Folkestone Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool putting green garage hot tub

Welcome to this upgraded Southshore Hills pool home! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, appliances and granite counters. Downstairs bedroom with upgraded bath; large dining room overlooking the inviting pool; living room; and family room with fireplace. Gorgeous master suite with views, fireplace and upgraded bathroom complete with dual vanity and large walk-in shower. Don't miss the bedroom with built-in storage and desk - great for a guest bedroom, office, crafting room. Gorgeous backyard with pool and spa. Wood flooring throughout downstairs, 3-car garage with attic storage; putting green; welcoming front courtyard and so much more! May be rented furnished or unfurnished.