All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1217 Sheffield Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1217 Sheffield Place
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

1217 Sheffield Place

1217 Sheffield Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Central Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1217 Sheffield Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded, light and bright single story home with a very open floor plan. Great location, close to fwys, shopping, dining, parks and award winning schools. The home features lovely wood like floors, recess lighting, large living room with fireplace, kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliance, lots of cabinets and pantry for storage. The master suite boasts of his and her walk in closets, master bath with granite dual sink vanity and jet tub. Three other good size rooms together with another dual sink vanity bathroom , attached 2 car garage with extra space for storage make this a perfect 10 home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Sheffield Place have any available units?
1217 Sheffield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Sheffield Place have?
Some of 1217 Sheffield Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Sheffield Place currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Sheffield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Sheffield Place pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Sheffield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1217 Sheffield Place offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Sheffield Place offers parking.
Does 1217 Sheffield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Sheffield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Sheffield Place have a pool?
No, 1217 Sheffield Place does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Sheffield Place have accessible units?
No, 1217 Sheffield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Sheffield Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Sheffield Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons