1217 Sheffield Place

Beautifully upgraded, light and bright single story home with a very open floor plan. Great location, close to fwys, shopping, dining, parks and award winning schools. The home features lovely wood like floors, recess lighting, large living room with fireplace, kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliance, lots of cabinets and pantry for storage. The master suite boasts of his and her walk in closets, master bath with granite dual sink vanity and jet tub. Three other good size rooms together with another dual sink vanity bathroom , attached 2 car garage with extra space for storage make this a perfect 10 home.