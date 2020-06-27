Amenities

1143 Bright Glen Circle Available 10/01/19 COMING SOON - Charming remodeled Westlake Village Single Story Home - Stunning one story home in the heart of Westlake Village - remodeled with no expense spared! Two bedrooms, two baths, large closets, and private patio with stone fountain. Additional amenities include slate flooring, crown moldings, cook's kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, newer appliances, skylight, and loads of counter and cabinet space. Dining area and master bedroom have sliding doors leading entertainers rear patio with stone fountain and fruit tree. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, medical offices, movie theater, golf course, banks, etc... Hurry this one will not last!!!!!



