Thousand Oaks, CA
1117 Pan Ct
1117 Pan Ct

1117 Pan Court · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Pan Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
For lease 3, bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse, 2080 sq feet, in quiet community. Home is immaculate and clean! New paint, new hard wood floors, plantation shutters throughout home. Attached 2 car garage. Small pets are a possibility, additional deposit. 2 Lanais. Built in 1998.

The home is on a cup de sac and next to a retirement community. Lease term is negotiable.
The unit has washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage compactor, security lighting, fountain, swimming pool.

Partially furnished is an option. Furnished comes with everything seen in pics (except the peloton bike) and fully furnished kitchen if you desire ( pots, pans, dishes, silverware).

Call or text 949-422-1062 Tim, lv message if I do not answer and I will call you back.

Unfurnished lease rate is $3275 per month.
Furnished rate- negotiable. Credit check and references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Pan Ct have any available units?
1117 Pan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Pan Ct have?
Some of 1117 Pan Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Pan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Pan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Pan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 Pan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1117 Pan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Pan Ct offers parking.
Does 1117 Pan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 Pan Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Pan Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1117 Pan Ct has a pool.
Does 1117 Pan Ct have accessible units?
No, 1117 Pan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Pan Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Pan Ct has units with dishwashers.

