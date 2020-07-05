1117 Pan Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

For lease 3, bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse, 2080 sq feet, in quiet community. Home is immaculate and clean! New paint, new hard wood floors, plantation shutters throughout home. Attached 2 car garage. Small pets are a possibility, additional deposit. 2 Lanais. Built in 1998.



The home is on a cup de sac and next to a retirement community. Lease term is negotiable.

The unit has washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage compactor, security lighting, fountain, swimming pool.



Partially furnished is an option. Furnished comes with everything seen in pics (except the peloton bike) and fully furnished kitchen if you desire ( pots, pans, dishes, silverware).



Call or text 949-422-1062 Tim, lv message if I do not answer and I will call you back.



Unfurnished lease rate is $3275 per month.

Furnished rate- negotiable. Credit check and references.