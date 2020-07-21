All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

104 Maegan Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Nice end unit, private, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with large patio. Wood-like laminate flooring through out unit. The kitchen offers a refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven with ample cabinet space. Half bath on first floor. Upstairs are two full bathroom, three large bedrooms, a walk in closet, and laundry area with stackable washer & dryer. Two assigned parking spots, one covered. Community pool and spa. Rent includes HOA fees and trash. Walking distance to shopping centers, theater and restaurants. Please call Keli Griffin @ 805-794-1512

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Maegan Place have any available units?
104 Maegan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Maegan Place have?
Some of 104 Maegan Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Maegan Place currently offering any rent specials?
104 Maegan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Maegan Place pet-friendly?
No, 104 Maegan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 104 Maegan Place offer parking?
Yes, 104 Maegan Place offers parking.
Does 104 Maegan Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Maegan Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Maegan Place have a pool?
Yes, 104 Maegan Place has a pool.
Does 104 Maegan Place have accessible units?
No, 104 Maegan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Maegan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Maegan Place has units with dishwashers.
