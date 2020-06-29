All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:33 AM

100 Giles Road

100 Giles Rd · No Longer Available
Location

100 Giles Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Los Robles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
bbq/grill
new construction
sauna
Feel like your on vacation every day in this private, secluded & stunning lake view home behind the gates of Lake Sherwood Country Club! Newly constructed with no detail left untouched! The magazine-like loft style/industrial home features open concept living and boast 12' ceilings throughout, with picturesque views from every window & door. The gourmet kitchen features Thermador stainless appliances, including commercial range, large island & quartz countertops. Entertain guest in one of the many indoor/outdoor living spaces including deck w/ built in bbq/smoker or balcony overlooking the Stonehaus like backyard grounds, including mini bocce ball court & ample additional seating/entertaining areas. Great Room/Master bedroom w/ walk in closet have direct access to deck and 2nd bedroom (currently used as office) with balcony - both with tranquil lake views. Custom 10' tall barn door doubles as unique art conversation piece great room/secondary bedroom. Settle in for the evening in front of the cozy fireplace after relaxing in the oversized shower w/ steam room while watching the sunset over the lake. Tranquil & luxury living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Giles Road have any available units?
100 Giles Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Giles Road have?
Some of 100 Giles Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Giles Road currently offering any rent specials?
100 Giles Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Giles Road pet-friendly?
No, 100 Giles Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 100 Giles Road offer parking?
No, 100 Giles Road does not offer parking.
Does 100 Giles Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Giles Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Giles Road have a pool?
No, 100 Giles Road does not have a pool.
Does 100 Giles Road have accessible units?
No, 100 Giles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Giles Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Giles Road has units with dishwashers.

