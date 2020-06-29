100 Giles Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court bbq/grill new construction sauna

Feel like your on vacation every day in this private, secluded & stunning lake view home behind the gates of Lake Sherwood Country Club! Newly constructed with no detail left untouched! The magazine-like loft style/industrial home features open concept living and boast 12' ceilings throughout, with picturesque views from every window & door. The gourmet kitchen features Thermador stainless appliances, including commercial range, large island & quartz countertops. Entertain guest in one of the many indoor/outdoor living spaces including deck w/ built in bbq/smoker or balcony overlooking the Stonehaus like backyard grounds, including mini bocce ball court & ample additional seating/entertaining areas. Great Room/Master bedroom w/ walk in closet have direct access to deck and 2nd bedroom (currently used as office) with balcony - both with tranquil lake views. Custom 10' tall barn door doubles as unique art conversation piece great room/secondary bedroom. Settle in for the evening in front of the cozy fireplace after relaxing in the oversized shower w/ steam room while watching the sunset over the lake. Tranquil & luxury living at its best!