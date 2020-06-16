43078 Via Jumila

Amenities
Small dogs alllowed . All appliance. Paloma Del Sol Gorgeous Single Story Home - Schedule Your Personal Tour NOW by texting 760-501-4723
Rent $2295
Deposit $2295
Small dog 25 pounds allowed.Pet deposit $250 and pet rent apply $25/month
Professional landscaper included.
All Appliances included.
This gorgeous house sits on a large lot of 6098. Single story and offers many upgrades. The community has award winning schools and close to shopping, library, green belts and parks.
The community offers Pool/Spa , Club House, Basketball Courts and play grounds.
House has large windows and curtain rods, wood laminate floors, Tiles and large windows. Private back yard for seating and your BBQ Grill. Centrally heating and air conditioned.
No Cats Allowed
