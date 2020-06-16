All apartments in Temecula
43078 Via Jumila

43078 Via Jumilla · (760) 501-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43078 Via Jumilla, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 43078 Via Jumila · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Small dogs alllowed . All appliance. Paloma Del Sol Gorgeous Single Story Home - Schedule Your Personal Tour NOW by texting 760-501-4723

Rent $2295
Deposit $2295
Small dog 25 pounds allowed.Pet deposit $250 and pet rent apply $25/month
Professional landscaper included.
All Appliances included.

This gorgeous house sits on a large lot of 6098. Single story and offers many upgrades. The community has award winning schools and close to shopping, library, green belts and parks.
The community offers Pool/Spa , Club House, Basketball Courts and play grounds.
House has large windows and curtain rods, wood laminate floors, Tiles and large windows. Private back yard for seating and your BBQ Grill. Centrally heating and air conditioned.

EZ Realty & Property Management Inc. is an equal housing opportunity provider. DRE #01976957

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5148422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43078 Via Jumila have any available units?
43078 Via Jumila has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 43078 Via Jumila have?
Some of 43078 Via Jumila's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43078 Via Jumila currently offering any rent specials?
43078 Via Jumila isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43078 Via Jumila pet-friendly?
Yes, 43078 Via Jumila is pet friendly.
Does 43078 Via Jumila offer parking?
No, 43078 Via Jumila does not offer parking.
Does 43078 Via Jumila have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43078 Via Jumila does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43078 Via Jumila have a pool?
Yes, 43078 Via Jumila has a pool.
Does 43078 Via Jumila have accessible units?
No, 43078 Via Jumila does not have accessible units.
Does 43078 Via Jumila have units with dishwashers?
No, 43078 Via Jumila does not have units with dishwashers.
