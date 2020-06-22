42192 Veneto Dr.

Amenities

This lovely home is in a gated community nestled in the heart of Temecula! Also part of the Temecula School District! Inside, you will find a formal living room, dining room and half bathroom, a great space for entertaining guests. Continue into the spacious family room which has a cozy fireplace and opens up to the kitchen! The kitchen comes equipped with all major appliances (fridge included!) and features granite counters, center island, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs, you will find a roomy loft and the laundry room - washer and dryer included! The master bedroom is nearby and comes with a large master bathroom, dual sinks, vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet! Down the hall you will find two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The backyard has a quaint concrete patio with a partial patio cover. This home is also located just minutes from award winning schools, the Promenade Mall and great restaurants! Pets also welcome!



