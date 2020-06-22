All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 42192 Veneto Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
42192 Veneto Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:02 AM

42192 Veneto Dr.

42192 Veneto Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

42192 Veneto Drive, Temecula, CA 92591

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
This lovely home is in a gated community nestled in the heart of Temecula! Also part of the Temecula School District! Inside, you will find a formal living room, dining room and half bathroom, a great space for entertaining guests. Continue into the spacious family room which has a cozy fireplace and opens up to the kitchen! The kitchen comes equipped with all major appliances (fridge included!) and features granite counters, center island, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs, you will find a roomy loft and the laundry room - washer and dryer included! The master bedroom is nearby and comes with a large master bathroom, dual sinks, vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet! Down the hall you will find two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The backyard has a quaint concrete patio with a partial patio cover. This home is also located just minutes from award winning schools, the Promenade Mall and great restaurants! Pets also welcome!

Amenities: Fridge, Washer/Dryer, Community Pool/Spa, Gated Community, Landscape

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42192 Veneto Dr. have any available units?
42192 Veneto Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 42192 Veneto Dr. have?
Some of 42192 Veneto Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42192 Veneto Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
42192 Veneto Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42192 Veneto Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 42192 Veneto Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 42192 Veneto Dr. offer parking?
No, 42192 Veneto Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 42192 Veneto Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42192 Veneto Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42192 Veneto Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 42192 Veneto Dr. has a pool.
Does 42192 Veneto Dr. have accessible units?
No, 42192 Veneto Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 42192 Veneto Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42192 Veneto Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with GymTemecula Luxury Places
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Brea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College