Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

42033 Chestnut Dr.

42033 Chestnut Drive · (951) 723-1333
Location

42033 Chestnut Drive, Temecula, CA 92591

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 42033 Chestnut Dr. · Avail. Jul 19

$2,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1629 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
42033 Chestnut Dr. Available 07/19/20 Laurel Creek Gated Community - 42033 Chestnut Drive, Temecula 92591 - This is an exquisite gated community in lovely Temecula. Community pool, very secluded and quite beautiful home. You will love this home. It is loaded with upgrades. Cathedral ceiling, tile throughout the downstairs, custom drapery, ½ Bath, formal living/dining room, family room with fireplace, lovely kitchen with design cabinetry, plenty of cabinet space, lovely backyard, Upstairs, plenty of cabinet space, large master bedroom and large master bath with a jet Jacuzzi tub, separate tub, shower and toilet, 2 additional bedrooms great sizes and laundry room with above cabinets. Call today; this home will not last long. Conveniently located very close to Hwy 15, walking distance from elementary and middle school (Temecula Unified School District), 2 minutes from Lovely Temecula Promenade Mall and restaurants

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42033 Chestnut Dr. have any available units?
42033 Chestnut Dr. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 42033 Chestnut Dr. have?
Some of 42033 Chestnut Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42033 Chestnut Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
42033 Chestnut Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42033 Chestnut Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 42033 Chestnut Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 42033 Chestnut Dr. offer parking?
No, 42033 Chestnut Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 42033 Chestnut Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42033 Chestnut Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42033 Chestnut Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 42033 Chestnut Dr. has a pool.
Does 42033 Chestnut Dr. have accessible units?
No, 42033 Chestnut Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 42033 Chestnut Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42033 Chestnut Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
