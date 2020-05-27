Amenities

42033 Chestnut Dr. Available 07/19/20 Laurel Creek Gated Community - 42033 Chestnut Drive, Temecula 92591 - This is an exquisite gated community in lovely Temecula. Community pool, very secluded and quite beautiful home. You will love this home. It is loaded with upgrades. Cathedral ceiling, tile throughout the downstairs, custom drapery, ½ Bath, formal living/dining room, family room with fireplace, lovely kitchen with design cabinetry, plenty of cabinet space, lovely backyard, Upstairs, plenty of cabinet space, large master bedroom and large master bath with a jet Jacuzzi tub, separate tub, shower and toilet, 2 additional bedrooms great sizes and laundry room with above cabinets. Call today; this home will not last long. Conveniently located very close to Hwy 15, walking distance from elementary and middle school (Temecula Unified School District), 2 minutes from Lovely Temecula Promenade Mall and restaurants



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5861716)