40244 Rosewell Court

Temecula Harveston home available 7/10. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and features a nice front porch area, an open kitchen, stainless steel applicances, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, recessed lighting, tile flooring, and 2 car attached garage. The home is walking distance to Harveston Lake and Clubhouse. Community features the Lake House which offers an 8,000 square foot facility comprised of the terrace room, pool, large spa and splash park. Centrally located to shopping, freeway, and restaurants.**Pictures may not represent actual showing conditions.



DRE#01835133