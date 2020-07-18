All apartments in Temecula
40244 Rosewell Court

40244 Rosewell Ct · No Longer Available
Location

40244 Rosewell Ct, Temecula, CA 92591
Harveston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Temecula Harveston home available 7/10. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and features a nice front porch area, an open kitchen, stainless steel applicances, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, recessed lighting, tile flooring, and 2 car attached garage. The home is walking distance to Harveston Lake and Clubhouse. Community features the Lake House which offers an 8,000 square foot facility comprised of the terrace room, pool, large spa and splash park. Centrally located to shopping, freeway, and restaurants.**Pictures may not represent actual showing conditions.

DRE#01835133

DRE#01835133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40244 Rosewell Court have any available units?
40244 Rosewell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 40244 Rosewell Court have?
Some of 40244 Rosewell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40244 Rosewell Court currently offering any rent specials?
40244 Rosewell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40244 Rosewell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 40244 Rosewell Court is pet friendly.
Does 40244 Rosewell Court offer parking?
Yes, 40244 Rosewell Court offers parking.
Does 40244 Rosewell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40244 Rosewell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40244 Rosewell Court have a pool?
Yes, 40244 Rosewell Court has a pool.
Does 40244 Rosewell Court have accessible units?
No, 40244 Rosewell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40244 Rosewell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 40244 Rosewell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
