Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful Harveston single story located close to the lake and amenities. This house is a very desirable floor plan offering 2 spare bedrooms at the front entrance of the house along with a hall full bathroom. A beautiful kitchen including stainless steel appliances and upgraded wood cabinets, with a giant island. The kitchen is open to a huge family room with direct access to the secluded back yard with beautiful concrete work. The laundry room is in side with lots of storage and gas hook ups. The master bedroom is in the back of the house with a large master bathroom.