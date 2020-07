Amenities

Stunning 5 bed/3bath home in the hear of South Temecula! You'll be instantly charmed by the beautiful gated courtyard entryway with a lattice overhang providing ample shade. Home features a gorgeous front door with intricate glasswork and a large kitchen with ample counter space. Enjoy the custom mural in the kitchen and the fireplace off of the dining room. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large patio area with the second story deck providing shade and cover. The view can't be beaten, overlooking all of Temecula from the walkout deck off of the master bedroom. You'll absolutely love this home in the center of the Redhawk Golf Club! Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. Available August 22nd. DO NOT disturb the tenant.