Temecula, CA
31805 Calle Mendocino
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

31805 Calle Mendocino

31805 Calle Mendocino · (951) 234-1742
Location

31805 Calle Mendocino, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WOW! IT"S THE MODEL!!! Are you ready for this nearly new Townhome style Condo with city and hillside views. Now's the time to take advantage of this ready-to-move-in premium upgraded unit. The open-plan Kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops and high-end cabinets. There's room for casual seating at the counter island, the state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave all will make your kitchen shine. On the Upper level your master suite is gorgeously detailed with double sinks, Piedrafina counter tops, tub and shower. Also a 2nd Bedroom on the main level. There is a luxury den/office just off entry level complete with it's own powder room, (could be used for a bedroom/studio). Enjoy the open front balcony/porch on 1st & 2nd levels. Coming home to Alegra means you also enjoy community amenities such as a resort-style pool and spa, plus easy walking convenience to entertainment, dining, and a 5 minute drive to over 39 Temecula Wineries, plus you are close to all the shopping choices of the Home Depot, Albertsons, Walmart, and Sprouts, Banks, 10's of restaurants, award winning Temecula Schools, community and local parks. ACT NOW WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31805 Calle Mendocino have any available units?
31805 Calle Mendocino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 31805 Calle Mendocino have?
Some of 31805 Calle Mendocino's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31805 Calle Mendocino currently offering any rent specials?
31805 Calle Mendocino isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31805 Calle Mendocino pet-friendly?
No, 31805 Calle Mendocino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 31805 Calle Mendocino offer parking?
Yes, 31805 Calle Mendocino does offer parking.
Does 31805 Calle Mendocino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31805 Calle Mendocino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31805 Calle Mendocino have a pool?
Yes, 31805 Calle Mendocino has a pool.
Does 31805 Calle Mendocino have accessible units?
No, 31805 Calle Mendocino does not have accessible units.
Does 31805 Calle Mendocino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31805 Calle Mendocino has units with dishwashers.
