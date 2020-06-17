31805 Calle Mendocino

Amenities

WOW! IT"S THE MODEL!!! Are you ready for this nearly new Townhome style Condo with city and hillside views. Now's the time to take advantage of this ready-to-move-in premium upgraded unit. The open-plan Kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops and high-end cabinets. There's room for casual seating at the counter island, the state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave all will make your kitchen shine. On the Upper level your master suite is gorgeously detailed with double sinks, Piedrafina counter tops, tub and shower. Also a 2nd Bedroom on the main level. There is a luxury den/office just off entry level complete with it's own powder room, (could be used for a bedroom/studio). Enjoy the open front balcony/porch on 1st & 2nd levels. Coming home to Alegra means you also enjoy community amenities such as a resort-style pool and spa, plus easy walking convenience to entertainment, dining, and a 5 minute drive to over 39 Temecula Wineries, plus you are close to all the shopping choices of the Home Depot, Albertsons, Walmart, and Sprouts, Banks, 10's of restaurants, award winning Temecula Schools, community and local parks. ACT NOW WILL NOT LAST!