This is a very nice 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in approx. 1850 sq. ft. The home offers granite kitchen counters and hardwood floors. There is a large family room with a fireplace. Upstairs has a good size loft area that is ideal for an entertainment center or kids play area. Good size backyard with mountain views. Home is located in Redhawk which is close to shopping and the freeway. Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. Available June 29th.