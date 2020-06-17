All apartments in Temecula
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:39 PM

31379 Royal Oaks Drive

31379 Royal Oaks Drive · (951) 837-6920
Location

31379 Royal Oaks Drive, Temecula, CA 92591
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2874 sqft

Amenities

Located in the desirable Temeku Hills, this home features family room, living room with fireplace, open kitchen with butler pantry, down stairs room that can be used as an office or playroom, dinning room, the down stairs features hardwood floor. All rooms upstairs, large master with walk in closet, laundry room upstairs. The back yard is very spacious, great for entertaining. Property is close to shopping/restaurants and only less then 10 mins away from 15 freeway. This property is a must see!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31379 Royal Oaks Drive have any available units?
31379 Royal Oaks Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 31379 Royal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 31379 Royal Oaks Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31379 Royal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31379 Royal Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31379 Royal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31379 Royal Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 31379 Royal Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31379 Royal Oaks Drive does offer parking.
Does 31379 Royal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31379 Royal Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31379 Royal Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 31379 Royal Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31379 Royal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 31379 Royal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31379 Royal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31379 Royal Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
