31379 Royal Oaks Drive

Located in the desirable Temeku Hills, this home features family room, living room with fireplace, open kitchen with butler pantry, down stairs room that can be used as an office or playroom, dinning room, the down stairs features hardwood floor. All rooms upstairs, large master with walk in closet, laundry room upstairs. The back yard is very spacious, great for entertaining. Property is close to shopping/restaurants and only less then 10 mins away from 15 freeway. This property is a must see!!!!