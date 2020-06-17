All apartments in Temecula
31264 Taylor Lane
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:28 PM

31264 Taylor Lane

31264 Taylor Ln · (951) 693-9010
Location

31264 Taylor Ln, Temecula, CA 92592

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31264 Taylor Lane · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Two Bedroom Condo in Gated Temecula Creek Village - Located in gated community in South Temecula. Two bedroom upper unit condo has new luxury vinyl plank flooring and neutral paint throughout. 2 master bedrooms with 2 full baths. Indoor full sized washer and dryer. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, breakfast bar and dining room. Spacious living room with doors leading to covered balcony. Includes one assigned covered parking spot. Pretty views off the front balcony. Many association amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool, bbq area, spa, sauna, racquetball, tennis and playgrounds. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Conveniently located near hospital and freeway. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4261050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31264 Taylor Lane have any available units?
31264 Taylor Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 31264 Taylor Lane have?
Some of 31264 Taylor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31264 Taylor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31264 Taylor Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31264 Taylor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 31264 Taylor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 31264 Taylor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31264 Taylor Lane does offer parking.
Does 31264 Taylor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31264 Taylor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31264 Taylor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 31264 Taylor Lane has a pool.
Does 31264 Taylor Lane have accessible units?
No, 31264 Taylor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31264 Taylor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31264 Taylor Lane has units with dishwashers.
