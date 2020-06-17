31264 Taylor Lane

Amenities

Two Bedroom Condo in Gated Temecula Creek Village - Located in gated community in South Temecula. Two bedroom upper unit condo has new luxury vinyl plank flooring and neutral paint throughout. 2 master bedrooms with 2 full baths. Indoor full sized washer and dryer. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, breakfast bar and dining room. Spacious living room with doors leading to covered balcony. Includes one assigned covered parking spot. Pretty views off the front balcony. Many association amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool, bbq area, spa, sauna, racquetball, tennis and playgrounds. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Conveniently located near hospital and freeway. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4261050)