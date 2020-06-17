29810 Windwood Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous 4BR Temecula POOL HOME for Rent! - This nicely upgraded pool home is nestled in a cul-de-sac with a backyard that will be the highlight of your summer! As you enter, you are met by a formal living and dining room, featuring vaulted ceilings, beautiful upgraded wood flooring and light grey paint that both flow throughout the entire home. The spacious family room offers a cozy brick fireplace and direct access to the awesome backyard. The bright kitchen is equipped with quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances (fridge included!). There is a half bath and laundry room downstairs as well (washer/dryer NOT included). Enjoy a spacious master suite upstairs, complete with a ceiling fan, built-in storage, and the same modern grey paint and wood floors. The master bathroom has an upgraded vanity, subway tile backsplash and a large walk-in closet. Down the hall are three remaining bedrooms and another upgraded bathroom. The huge backyard won't disappoint, featuring a large pool & spa, palapa, grass lawn, concrete patio, and great views of a nice hillside. This home is also in a prime Temecula location, within the Temecula school district and close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! An absolute must-see! (Pets to be considered on case by case basis).



(RLNE5677196)