Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

29810 Windwood Circle

29810 Windwood Circle · (800) 385-0468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29810 Windwood Circle, Temecula, CA 92591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 29810 Windwood Circle · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1901 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4BR Temecula POOL HOME for Rent! - This nicely upgraded pool home is nestled in a cul-de-sac with a backyard that will be the highlight of your summer! As you enter, you are met by a formal living and dining room, featuring vaulted ceilings, beautiful upgraded wood flooring and light grey paint that both flow throughout the entire home. The spacious family room offers a cozy brick fireplace and direct access to the awesome backyard. The bright kitchen is equipped with quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances (fridge included!). There is a half bath and laundry room downstairs as well (washer/dryer NOT included). Enjoy a spacious master suite upstairs, complete with a ceiling fan, built-in storage, and the same modern grey paint and wood floors. The master bathroom has an upgraded vanity, subway tile backsplash and a large walk-in closet. Down the hall are three remaining bedrooms and another upgraded bathroom. The huge backyard won't disappoint, featuring a large pool & spa, palapa, grass lawn, concrete patio, and great views of a nice hillside. This home is also in a prime Temecula location, within the Temecula school district and close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! An absolute must-see! (Pets to be considered on case by case basis).

(RLNE5677196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

