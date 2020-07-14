All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Mission Pointe

1063 Morse Ave · (833) 507-5354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Tour today to find out how to receive 1/2 Month Free on Select Homes! Our virtual office is open! Offering flexible tour options to experience our community your way. Contact us today.
Location

1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Lakewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-209 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 09-210 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 05-204 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18-305 · Avail. now

$2,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 08-305 · Avail. now

$2,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 08-206 · Avail. now

$2,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
tennis court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Welcome home to the most distinctive address in Silicon Valley! Mission Pointe by Windsor offers its residents luxury apartment living and exquisite amenities without losing the convenience of being close to everything. Located at the corner of Morse Avenue and Toyama Drive in Sunnyvale, we are within walking distance to Tasman Light Rail and less than a mile to Routes 101 and 237. You may never want to leave our beautifully landscaped grounds with two lighted tennis courts, three pools and spas!Our stunning one and two bedroom Sunnyvale apartments feature two-tone paint, designer cabinetry, and spacious patios and balconies with storage space. For those seeking complete extravagance, choose one of our elegant premium residences featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, slate entryways and fireplaces. Our vast 9 foot ceilings give our homes an open, airy feel and create an immediate sense of luxury. Prepare to be impressed!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot. $25 for carport spaces and $35 for Garage, Garage spaces are only available for Sonoma floor plans (Jr 1x1 580 sq.ft.).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Pointe have any available units?
Mission Pointe has 42 units available starting at $2,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does Mission Pointe have?
Some of Mission Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Pointe is offering the following rent specials: Tour today to find out how to receive 1/2 Month Free on Select Homes! Our virtual office is open! Offering flexible tour options to experience our community your way. Contact us today.
Is Mission Pointe pet-friendly?
No, Mission Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does Mission Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Mission Pointe offers parking.
Does Mission Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mission Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Mission Pointe has a pool.
Does Mission Pointe have accessible units?
No, Mission Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Mission Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mission Pointe has units with dishwashers.
