Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym parking playground pool racquetball court e-payments bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access online portal

Welcome home to the most distinctive address in Silicon Valley! Mission Pointe by Windsor offers its residents luxury apartment living and exquisite amenities without losing the convenience of being close to everything. Located at the corner of Morse Avenue and Toyama Drive in Sunnyvale, we are within walking distance to Tasman Light Rail and less than a mile to Routes 101 and 237. You may never want to leave our beautifully landscaped grounds with two lighted tennis courts, three pools and spas!Our stunning one and two bedroom Sunnyvale apartments feature two-tone paint, designer cabinetry, and spacious patios and balconies with storage space. For those seeking complete extravagance, choose one of our elegant premium residences featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, slate entryways and fireplaces. Our vast 9 foot ceilings give our homes an open, airy feel and create an immediate sense of luxury. Prepare to be impressed!