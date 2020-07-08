All apartments in Sunnyvale
974 La Mesa Terrace # B

974 La Mesa Terrace · (408) 490-4746
Location

974 La Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
West Murphy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 974 La Mesa Terrace # B · Avail. now

$950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Looking for a single tenant to share this quiet townhouse near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station in Sunnyvale - A must see, cozy, quiet townhouse located in the center of Sunnyvale near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station.

974 La Mesa Terrace, #B, Sunnyvale, CA 94086

This house has 4 bedrooms, it has been shared by 3 working professionals already, we are looking for a single person to take the 4th bedroom.

Below is the description for this house:

* 2,082 sq. ft. living space
* Rare 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths with attached 2-car garage
* Homestead High, Sunnyvale Middle, Vargas/Sunnyvale Elementary
* Spacious living room has fireplace, high ceiling, and dining area
* Kitchen has breakfast bar and connects to family room
* Inside laundry room
* Laminated hardwood floor throughout the first level
* Carpet throughout the second level bedrooms
* Large back patio off family room w/extra storage
* Central forced air heater
* Heated, community pool & spa, BBQ area and car wash station
* Located in the heart of Sunnyvale near many high tech companies
* 10 Minutes to Google, Sunnyvale downtown,
* One mile walking distance to Caltrain Sunnyvale station and six minutes driving distance to Caltrain Mountain View station
* Easy access to Hwy 101, 85, 237, and Central Expressway

We are looking for either a working professional, student, etc. and someone that is easy going, cleans up after themselves, and contributes to house hold chores. (We do not hire anyone to clean our house as we do all of the cleaning.) Non smokers only. No couples. No pets. No drugs. This is for a single tenant only.

Lease term: 1-year lease
Rent for this room: $950 + 1 month rent deposit
Rent includes water, garbage
Tenant pays shared PG&E and cable bills
No-smoking, No pets, No Airbnb
Available immediately

To get more information or schedule a tour:
1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals
2. Select the property you are interested or click VIEW DETAILS
3. Click CONTACT US
4. Fill in your information.
We will contact you to schedule a tour to see this property.

Apply online:
1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals
2. Choose the property you are interested and click APPLY NOW
3. There will be a non-refundable $40 application fee per adult

Call MJC Realty at 408-490-4746 or email with your cell phone number if interested.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3185748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

