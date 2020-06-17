All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

952 Bellomo Avenue

952 Bellomo Avenue · (408) 720-0920 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

952 Bellomo Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Ponderosa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 952 Bellomo Avenue · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Townhouse in the heart of Sunnyvale. Minutes away from the new Apple Campus and downtown Sunnyvale. - This beautiful, spacious 3 story townhouse features 1428 square feet of living space in a well-maintained complex in Sunnyvale, situated at the end of a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac. Vaulted ceilings throughout with large windows and ample sunlight year-round.

Two bedroom/bathroom suites are located on 1st & 3rd floor. Hardwood floor on 2nd and 3rd level, plush carpet on 1st level. Both bathrooms are newly renovated within past 5 years with artisan Spanish tile and custom made vanities, high end Kohler fixtures, and Toto Bidets.

Modern kitchen features beautiful stone countertops and offers microwave, free standing range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Spacious dining is connected to kitchen and facing a large patio fit for BBQ.

In-house washer & dryer. Central air conditioning.

Wood fireplace in large living room with skylight and sliding glass doors to patio. Great space for entertaining and parties.
Peaceful backyard with a Japanese maple tree and opportunity for gardening.

Attached two car garage with epoxy flooring and ample storage.

Located at the heart of Silicon Valley, close to Apple, LinkedIn, Cisco, Google, Facebook, etc.. 5 mins drive to Apple Park and 15 mins to all Apple campuses. A short walk to Facebook shuttle on El Camino. Easy access to 280, 85, 85, Central and Lawrence Expy.

81 walkability score on Redfin. Many shops, restaurants, coffee/bubble tea, salon, banking within walking distance: only 3 mins to a nice Safeway and Michaels.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Schools(*Tenant to Verify*)
Braly Elementary
Peterson Middle
Wilcox High

If this doesnt quite meet your needs feel free to view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Bellomo Avenue have any available units?
952 Bellomo Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 Bellomo Avenue have?
Some of 952 Bellomo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Bellomo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
952 Bellomo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Bellomo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 952 Bellomo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 952 Bellomo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 952 Bellomo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 952 Bellomo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 952 Bellomo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Bellomo Avenue have a pool?
No, 952 Bellomo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 952 Bellomo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 952 Bellomo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Bellomo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 952 Bellomo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
