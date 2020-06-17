952 Bellomo Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Townhouse in the heart of Sunnyvale. Minutes away from the new Apple Campus and downtown Sunnyvale. - This beautiful, spacious 3 story townhouse features 1428 square feet of living space in a well-maintained complex in Sunnyvale, situated at the end of a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac. Vaulted ceilings throughout with large windows and ample sunlight year-round.



Two bedroom/bathroom suites are located on 1st & 3rd floor. Hardwood floor on 2nd and 3rd level, plush carpet on 1st level. Both bathrooms are newly renovated within past 5 years with artisan Spanish tile and custom made vanities, high end Kohler fixtures, and Toto Bidets.



Modern kitchen features beautiful stone countertops and offers microwave, free standing range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Spacious dining is connected to kitchen and facing a large patio fit for BBQ.



In-house washer & dryer. Central air conditioning.



Wood fireplace in large living room with skylight and sliding glass doors to patio. Great space for entertaining and parties.

Peaceful backyard with a Japanese maple tree and opportunity for gardening.



Attached two car garage with epoxy flooring and ample storage.



Located at the heart of Silicon Valley, close to Apple, LinkedIn, Cisco, Google, Facebook, etc.. 5 mins drive to Apple Park and 15 mins to all Apple campuses. A short walk to Facebook shuttle on El Camino. Easy access to 280, 85, 85, Central and Lawrence Expy.



81 walkability score on Redfin. Many shops, restaurants, coffee/bubble tea, salon, banking within walking distance: only 3 mins to a nice Safeway and Michaels.



Tenant pays all utilities.



If this doesnt quite meet your needs feel free to view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.



No Pets Allowed



