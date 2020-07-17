All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 813 Ponderosa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
813 Ponderosa Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

813 Ponderosa Ave

813 Ponderosa Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Ponderosa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

813 Ponderosa Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Ponderosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Video walkthrough and Floor plan:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12HGUT9AUOtWiIsEC1OWaBzxkSOlX3R48

Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental in the Very Bikeable rated Ponderosa neighborhood in Sunnyvale. This home is conveniently located near to and from public transportation stops/hub, plus it’s just opposite to Ponderosa Park, which has playgrounds, tennis court, football area, picnic tables, etc.

The comfy and airy interior features polished hardwood, carpeted, and tile flooring; fireplace, and a projector in the living room. Its lovely kitchen equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. It has central heating and ceiling fans for climate control. There are two in-unit washers and dryers available for your laundry convenience. The exterior has a yard with a patio and a deck at the back of the house. There is a 2-car attached garage.

This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the house, though.

The tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, Internet, water, trash, and sewage. The landlord is responsible for the landscaping (the owner has a gardener).

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Bike Score: 81

Nearby parks: Ponderosa Park, Carl Eklund Memorial Park, Sunnyvale Arboretum, and Braley Park.

Bus lines:
56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.2 mile
22 Palo Alt

(RLNE5933162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Ponderosa Ave have any available units?
813 Ponderosa Ave has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Ponderosa Ave have?
Some of 813 Ponderosa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Ponderosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
813 Ponderosa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Ponderosa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Ponderosa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 813 Ponderosa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 813 Ponderosa Ave offers parking.
Does 813 Ponderosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Ponderosa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Ponderosa Ave have a pool?
No, 813 Ponderosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 813 Ponderosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 813 Ponderosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Ponderosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Ponderosa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 813 Ponderosa Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Parallel
1141 W Olive Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSunnyvale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sunnyvale Apartments with ParkingSunnyvale Apartments with Pools
Sunnyvale Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaDe Anza
Heritage DistrictEast Murphy

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity