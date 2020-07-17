813 Ponderosa Ave

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
Video walkthrough and Floor plan:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12HGUT9AUOtWiIsEC1OWaBzxkSOlX3R48
Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental in the Very Bikeable rated Ponderosa neighborhood in Sunnyvale. This home is conveniently located near to and from public transportation stops/hub, plus it’s just opposite to Ponderosa Park, which has playgrounds, tennis court, football area, picnic tables, etc.
The comfy and airy interior features polished hardwood, carpeted, and tile flooring; fireplace, and a projector in the living room. Its lovely kitchen equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. It has central heating and ceiling fans for climate control. There are two in-unit washers and dryers available for your laundry convenience. The exterior has a yard with a patio and a deck at the back of the house. There is a 2-car attached garage.
This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the house, though.
The tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, Internet, water, trash, and sewage. The landlord is responsible for the landscaping (the owner has a gardener).
Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.
Bike Score: 81
Nearby parks: Ponderosa Park, Carl Eklund Memorial Park, Sunnyvale Arboretum, and Braley Park.
Bus lines:
56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.2 mile
22 Palo Alt
(RLNE5933162)