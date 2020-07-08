739 SILVER PINE CT.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

$4,695 - Spacious Sunnyvale 5BD/2.5BA Home-Very Well Maintained - Cal West Property Management is pleased to present this spacious 5BD/2.5BA 2 story home located on a cul-de-sac in Sunnyvale. The home has been recently upgraded with newer carpets, linoleum, light fixtures, and more! The home also has fresh paint throughout. The first level of the home has a living room, family room, updated kitchen with granite countertops and white cabinets. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, electric cooktop, double oven, and a dishwasher. The second level has a large master suite, 3 other bedrooms, and a full guest bathroom.



Other features and amenities include an attached 2 car garage, window coverings, laundry room with washer and dryer, quiet back yard and a covered patio.



Please drive by the home first. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules, virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. This property will have a virtual showing. You may make an appointment to see the property by contacting Manuel at 408-529-8249. We can show the property to one person at a time. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing. Please drive-by the property, and apply online to expedite the process.



Lease Term: Minimum 1 year

Application Fee: $35 per Adult (Non-Refundable)

No Smoking/No Pets



BRE #01428710



For qualification standards please visit: http://www.calwestrents.com/residents



PLEASE DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.



Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen.



(RLNE2789374)