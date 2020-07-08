All apartments in Sunnyvale
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
739 SILVER PINE CT.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

739 SILVER PINE CT.

739 Silver Pine Court · No Longer Available
Location

739 Silver Pine Court, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Ponderosa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$4,695 - Spacious Sunnyvale 5BD/2.5BA Home-Very Well Maintained - Cal West Property Management is pleased to present this spacious 5BD/2.5BA 2 story home located on a cul-de-sac in Sunnyvale. The home has been recently upgraded with newer carpets, linoleum, light fixtures, and more! The home also has fresh paint throughout. The first level of the home has a living room, family room, updated kitchen with granite countertops and white cabinets. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, electric cooktop, double oven, and a dishwasher. The second level has a large master suite, 3 other bedrooms, and a full guest bathroom.

Other features and amenities include an attached 2 car garage, window coverings, laundry room with washer and dryer, quiet back yard and a covered patio.

Please drive by the home first. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules, virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. This property will have a virtual showing. You may make an appointment to see the property by contacting Manuel at 408-529-8249. We can show the property to one person at a time. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing. Please drive-by the property, and apply online to expedite the process.

Lease Term: Minimum 1 year
Application Fee: $35 per Adult (Non-Refundable)
No Smoking/No Pets

BRE #01428710

For qualification standards please visit: http://www.calwestrents.com/residents

PLEASE DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.

Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen.

(RLNE2789374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 SILVER PINE CT. have any available units?
739 SILVER PINE CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 SILVER PINE CT. have?
Some of 739 SILVER PINE CT.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 SILVER PINE CT. currently offering any rent specials?
739 SILVER PINE CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 SILVER PINE CT. pet-friendly?
No, 739 SILVER PINE CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 739 SILVER PINE CT. offer parking?
Yes, 739 SILVER PINE CT. offers parking.
Does 739 SILVER PINE CT. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 739 SILVER PINE CT. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 SILVER PINE CT. have a pool?
No, 739 SILVER PINE CT. does not have a pool.
Does 739 SILVER PINE CT. have accessible units?
No, 739 SILVER PINE CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 739 SILVER PINE CT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 SILVER PINE CT. has units with dishwashers.
