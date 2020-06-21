Amenities

693 Picasso Terrace Available 07/01/20 Updated Townhome in Desirable Sunnyvale Location! - *Showing by appointment only, contact Chaya Shahar, cell 650.906.4854*



Come take a look at this 2BD/1.5BA townhome in great Sunnyvale location!

This spacious unit features a remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms, laminate floors and tons of natural light throughout.



Great Schools!

Louis Stocklmeir Elementary

Cupertino Middle

Fremont High



Private patio and 1 car garage.

Central Heat & AC.



Water & Garbage included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.



1 year lease.

No pets, no smoking.



Close to restaurants, shopping, Sunnyvale Community Center Park & more!

Close to Hwy 85 & 280.



*Showing by appointment only, contact Chaya Shahar, cell 650.906.4854*



