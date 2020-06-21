All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 693 Picasso Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
693 Picasso Terrace
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

693 Picasso Terrace

693 Picasso Terrace · (408) 996-8100 ext. 511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Ortega
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

693 Picasso Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Ortega

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 693 Picasso Terrace · Avail. Jul 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
693 Picasso Terrace Available 07/01/20 Updated Townhome in Desirable Sunnyvale Location! - *Showing by appointment only, contact Chaya Shahar, cell 650.906.4854*

Come take a look at this 2BD/1.5BA townhome in great Sunnyvale location!
This spacious unit features a remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms, laminate floors and tons of natural light throughout.

Great Schools!
Louis Stocklmeir Elementary
Cupertino Middle
Fremont High

Private patio and 1 car garage.
Central Heat & AC.

Water & Garbage included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

1 year lease.
No pets, no smoking.

Close to restaurants, shopping, Sunnyvale Community Center Park & more!
Close to Hwy 85 & 280.

*Showing by appointment only, contact Chaya Shahar, cell 650.906.4854*

(RLNE5834455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 693 Picasso Terrace have any available units?
693 Picasso Terrace has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 693 Picasso Terrace have?
Some of 693 Picasso Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 693 Picasso Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
693 Picasso Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 693 Picasso Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 693 Picasso Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 693 Picasso Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 693 Picasso Terrace does offer parking.
Does 693 Picasso Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 693 Picasso Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 693 Picasso Terrace have a pool?
No, 693 Picasso Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 693 Picasso Terrace have accessible units?
No, 693 Picasso Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 693 Picasso Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 693 Picasso Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 693 Picasso Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Briarwood
180 Pasito Ter
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94089

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms
Sunnyvale Apartments with BalconySunnyvale Apartments with Parking
Sunnyvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaHeritage District
East MurphyDe Anza

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity