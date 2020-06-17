Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Home Near Ponderosa Park - 657 Smoke Tree Way, Sunnyvale, 94086 (off Cassia Way, Near Henderson Ave)

Lovely Neighborhood Near Ponderosa Park

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Single-Family Home

2 Bedrooms on one side of home, Master Bedroom on other side



All New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout

Kitchen includes New Granite Counters, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Formal Dining Room

Separate Family Room Inside

Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer

Lovely Rear Yard with Huge Deck

2 Car Garage with Remotes

Gardener Included



For additional info or to view CALL 408-247-2882

"appointments will not be scheduled via email"



Sandy Adams Properties

DRE 00638679

http://www.sandyadamspm.com

Applicant requirements and Applications can be downloaded from the website



(RLNE2811608)