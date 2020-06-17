All apartments in Sunnyvale
657 Smoke Tree Way

657 Smoke Tree Way · No Longer Available
Location

657 Smoke Tree Way, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Ponderosa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Home Near Ponderosa Park - 657 Smoke Tree Way, Sunnyvale, 94086 (off Cassia Way, Near Henderson Ave)
Lovely Neighborhood Near Ponderosa Park
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Single-Family Home
2 Bedrooms on one side of home, Master Bedroom on other side

All New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
Kitchen includes New Granite Counters, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Formal Dining Room
Separate Family Room Inside
Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer
Lovely Rear Yard with Huge Deck
2 Car Garage with Remotes
Gardener Included

For additional info or to view CALL 408-247-2882
"appointments will not be scheduled via email"

Sandy Adams Properties
DRE 00638679
http://www.sandyadamspm.com
Applicant requirements and Applications can be downloaded from the website

(RLNE2811608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Smoke Tree Way have any available units?
657 Smoke Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 Smoke Tree Way have?
Some of 657 Smoke Tree Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Smoke Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
657 Smoke Tree Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Smoke Tree Way pet-friendly?
No, 657 Smoke Tree Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 657 Smoke Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 657 Smoke Tree Way does offer parking.
Does 657 Smoke Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 657 Smoke Tree Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Smoke Tree Way have a pool?
No, 657 Smoke Tree Way does not have a pool.
Does 657 Smoke Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 657 Smoke Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Smoke Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 Smoke Tree Way has units with dishwashers.
