Amenities
Spacious Home Near Ponderosa Park - 657 Smoke Tree Way, Sunnyvale, 94086 (off Cassia Way, Near Henderson Ave)
Lovely Neighborhood Near Ponderosa Park
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Single-Family Home
2 Bedrooms on one side of home, Master Bedroom on other side
All New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
Kitchen includes New Granite Counters, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Formal Dining Room
Separate Family Room Inside
Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer
Lovely Rear Yard with Huge Deck
2 Car Garage with Remotes
Gardener Included
For additional info or to view CALL 408-247-2882
"appointments will not be scheduled via email"
Sandy Adams Properties
DRE 00638679
http://www.sandyadamspm.com
Applicant requirements and Applications can be downloaded from the website
(RLNE2811608)