Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

636 Kodiak Ct #2

636 Kodiak Court · (408) 307-8910
Location

636 Kodiak Court, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Serra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Great south Sunnyvale location off of Homestead Road and Stelling. 2 bed 1 bath ground floor unit. New paint, new carpet and new dining area linoleum.
Only 1 mile from Cupertino Apple Campus, 7 miles from Google
Offered at $2,250 per month. $2,250 security deposit.
No showing until June 1
Please drive by 636 Kodiak Ct but do to disturb tenant
Call Chris at 408 307-8910 for more information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Kodiak Ct #2 have any available units?
636 Kodiak Ct #2 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
Is 636 Kodiak Ct #2 currently offering any rent specials?
636 Kodiak Ct #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Kodiak Ct #2 pet-friendly?
No, 636 Kodiak Ct #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 636 Kodiak Ct #2 offer parking?
No, 636 Kodiak Ct #2 does not offer parking.
Does 636 Kodiak Ct #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Kodiak Ct #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Kodiak Ct #2 have a pool?
No, 636 Kodiak Ct #2 does not have a pool.
Does 636 Kodiak Ct #2 have accessible units?
No, 636 Kodiak Ct #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Kodiak Ct #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Kodiak Ct #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Kodiak Ct #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Kodiak Ct #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
