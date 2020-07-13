1473 Ramon Dr

Amenities

Enjoy living in comfort and modern convenience in this 5-BEDROOM, 4-BATHROOM (including an independent studio and 2 master bedrooms with their separate bathroom) SINGLE-FAMILY HOME property rental on a well-established and ultra-safe neighborhood in Sunnyvale.



Situated in an exclusive location with very low traffic. It’s close to California’s award-winning schools, hospitals, many restaurants, stores within walking distance (El Camino), etc. Just 5 minutes away from 280 Highway. Easy access to many awesome workplaces, just a few minutes’ walk to Apple HQ, Google, Linkedin, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook!



This gorgeous home offers a haven and resort-like privacy at the heart of Silicon Valley, only better! It’s surrounded by a lush garden with amazing mature trees (huge amount of passion fruits that bear in September with an average 300 to 500 fruits). The setting combined with its large oversized 9,500 sq. ft. lot provides an incredible sense of serenity.



The house is naturally fresh in summer and cozy in winter with new insulation (R25 in the attic and walls done in 2018). It's FULLY FURNISHED with top of the line giants Flat TVs (85", 75"), top-of-the-line mattresses/bedding, and built-in safe. Its tastefully decorated, modern, clean, open kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances: updated refrigerator(s), oven/range, Bosch dishwasher, garbage disposal, and water filter and softener systems. One of the master bedrooms has an independent entrance on the side of the house. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for along with the AC unit in the main living room and one master bedroom. Forced-air heating in the attic (new furnace, 2014). Pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking allowed, though.



