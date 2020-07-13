All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 1473 Ramon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
1473 Ramon Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1473 Ramon Dr

1473 Ramon Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Raynor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1473 Ramon Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Raynor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$7,400

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy living in comfort and modern convenience in this 5-BEDROOM, 4-BATHROOM (including an independent studio and 2 master bedrooms with their separate bathroom) SINGLE-FAMILY HOME property rental on a well-established and ultra-safe neighborhood in Sunnyvale.

Situated in an exclusive location with very low traffic. It’s close to California’s award-winning schools, hospitals, many restaurants, stores within walking distance (El Camino), etc. Just 5 minutes away from 280 Highway. Easy access to many awesome workplaces, just a few minutes’ walk to Apple HQ, Google, Linkedin, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook!

This gorgeous home offers a haven and resort-like privacy at the heart of Silicon Valley, only better! It’s surrounded by a lush garden with amazing mature trees (huge amount of passion fruits that bear in September with an average 300 to 500 fruits). The setting combined with its large oversized 9,500 sq. ft. lot provides an incredible sense of serenity.

The house is naturally fresh in summer and cozy in winter with new insulation (R25 in the attic and walls done in 2018). It's FULLY FURNISHED with top of the line giants Flat TVs (85", 75"), top-of-the-line mattresses/bedding, and built-in safe. Its tastefully decorated, modern, clean, open kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances: updated refrigerator(s), oven/range, Bosch dishwasher, garbage disposal, and water filter and softener systems. One of the master bedrooms has an independent entrance on the side of the house. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for along with the AC unit in the main living room and one master bedroom. Forced-air heating in the attic (new furnace, 2014). Pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking allowed, though.

The exterior has a huge deck (1,100 sq. ft., brand new, 2019) and an amazing au pair unit, quiet and detached from the house which can be a fabulous QUIET of

(RLNE5882154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1473 Ramon Dr have any available units?
1473 Ramon Dr has a unit available for $7,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1473 Ramon Dr have?
Some of 1473 Ramon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1473 Ramon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1473 Ramon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 Ramon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1473 Ramon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1473 Ramon Dr offer parking?
No, 1473 Ramon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1473 Ramon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1473 Ramon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 Ramon Dr have a pool?
No, 1473 Ramon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1473 Ramon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1473 Ramon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 Ramon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1473 Ramon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1473 Ramon Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms
Sunnyvale Apartments with ParkingSunnyvale Apartments with Pools
Sunnyvale Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaDe Anza
Heritage DistrictEast Murphy

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity